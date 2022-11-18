CMS to add physician relationships to Care Compare

CMS is adding information on providers' affiliations to Medicare Care Compare, a consumer search tool for home health, hospice and other Medicare-reimbursed health care services.

The new information is meant to "provide additional information to support patients and caregivers as they make health care decisions," according to a Nov. 14 CMS release. It will also offer information about clinicians who are not affiliated with a hospital but work in other healthcare facilities.

The update will also show affiliations with skilled nursing facilities, long-term care hospitals, in-patient rehabilitation facilities and dialysis facilities.