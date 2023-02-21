4 recent nursing home contract disputes

Here are four nursing homes where workers are picketing, have gone on strike recently or are threatening to strike:

Union workers at nursing homes in Erie and Meyersdale, Pa., sent a notice to strike starting March 1 to the homes' current owner, Guardian Healthcare, and future owner, Abraham Smilow, after learning the facilities' future owner does not plan to accept contacts agreed upon in August.



More than 200 nursing home workers at four Rehabilitation and Nurse Center facilities across Western New York picketed after their contract expired Dec. 31 and a new one has yet to be signed.



Around 1,000 workers at approximately a dozen Detroit-area nursing homes could go on strike soon due to contract delays since June.



Employees at St. Louis-based Hillside Manor Healthcare and Rehab Center started striking Jan. 16 over alleged unequal pay, union-busting tactics and a bed bug infestation.