4 recent nursing home contract disputes

Here are four nursing homes where workers are picketing, have gone on strike recently or are threatening to strike:
- Union workers at nursing homes in Erie and Meyersdale, Pa., sent a notice to strike starting March 1 to the homes' current owner, Guardian Healthcare, and future owner, Abraham Smilow, after learning the facilities' future owner does not plan to accept contacts agreed upon in August.
- More than 200 nursing home workers at four Rehabilitation and Nurse Center facilities across Western New York picketed after their contract expired Dec. 31 and a new one has yet to be signed.
- Around 1,000 workers at approximately a dozen Detroit-area nursing homes could go on strike soon due to contract delays since June.
- Employees at St. Louis-based Hillside Manor Healthcare and Rehab Center started striking Jan. 16 over alleged unequal pay, union-busting tactics and a bed bug infestation.