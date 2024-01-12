2 systems open hybrid rehab hospital in South Dakota

Mechanicsburg, Pa.-based Vibra Healthcare and Rapid City, S.D.-based Monument Health opened a rehabilitation hospital that provides both inpatient medical rehabilitation and long-term acute care.

The 55,000-square-foot Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital of the Black Hills has 36 rehabilitation beds and 18-long-term acute care beds, according to a Jan. 10 Vibra Healthcare news release. The Rapid City-based hospital is the first of its kind in the region.

The hospital is open and accepting referrals for rehabilitation services with plans to launch critical care services in the coming weeks.