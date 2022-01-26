Kansas City Chiefs honor Buffalo Bills, donate more than $206K to children's hospital

Donations from Kansas City Chiefs fans are pouring into Buffalo, N.Y.-based Oishei Children's Hospital after the team's win against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 23, with more than $206,000 from more than 11,200 donors, Kristen Bieber, marketing manager of the foundation, told Becker's.

The donations started with a Jan. 24 Facebook post by Chiefs Kingdom Memes in honor of the team's quarterback, Josh Allen.

"Out of huge respect for Josh Allen, I'm donating $13 to his foundation, which supports the Children's Hospital of Buffalo. Hope some of y'all join this, too," the Facebook post said.

The money is going toward the Patricia Allen Fund, which is named after Mr. Allen's late grandmother.

Ms. Bieber said the number of donations is continually growing almost every minute.

"We are so grateful and honored that Chiefs fans decided to celebrate in a way that gave back to our community," Ms. Bieber said.