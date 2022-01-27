Former Dallas Cowboys owner's family donates $7.5M to Children's Health

Dallas-based Children's Health received a $7.5 million gift from Bright Industries, led by the family of late Dallas Cowboys owner Harvey Roberts "Bum" Bright, to go toward the new emergency department at Children's Medical Center Plano.

In honor of the donation, the emergency department will be named after the donors, according to a Jan. 27 Children's Health news release. Construction began in 2021 and is slated for completion in 2024.

The gift is the largest in the Plano hospital's history, the release said.

"Children's Health is, and has been, a tremendous contributor to the Dallas/Fort Worth community for more years than I can remember," said Chris Bright, son of Bum Bright. "Their devotion to serving and protecting our youngest and most vulnerable has inspired the Bright family's admiration for most of our lives. Bum Bright was honored to serve on their board for many years, and the Bright family is equally honored to be able to participate in helping Children's Health in their continued growth and service to this area with their amazing plans for their Plano facility. "