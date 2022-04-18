10 hospitals seeking philanthropy talent

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy leaders. Here are 10 job listings:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Wake Forest Baptist Health is seeking a major gifts officer.

2. Redwood City, Calif.-based Sequoia Hospital is seeking a director of philanthropy.

3. Boulder (Colo.) Community Health Foundation is seeking a development director.

4. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is seeking a vice president of development.

5. Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care Foundation is seeking an officer of development.

6. Duarte, Calif.-based City of Hope is seeking an associate vice president of principal gifts.

7. Community Health System is seeking a development officer of philanthropy in Fresno, Calif.

8. Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health is seeking a senior development officer.

9. Naples, Fla.-based NCH Healthcare System is seeking an associate director development.

10. Henry Ford Health System is seeking a senior development officer in Wyandotte, Mich.