10 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy talent. Here are 10 job listings:
Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.
1. Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Children's is seeking a director of donor stewardship.
2. Boston Medical Center is seeking a senior major gifts officer.
3. Seattle-based Swedish Health Services is seeking a philanthropy officer.
4. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital is seeking a development officer-annual giving.
5. Wake Forest Baptist Health is seeking a community development officer of philanthropy in High Point, N.C.
6. New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health System is seeking a development officer of major gifts.
7. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is seeking a senior development officer.
8. Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network is seeking an annual giving officer.
9. Washington, D.C.-based Medstar Health is seeking a philanthropy officer.
10. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare is seeking a manager for philanthropy engagement.