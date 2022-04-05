10 hospitals seeking philanthropy leaders

Several hospitals and health systems have open positions for philanthropy talent. Here are 10 job listings:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites.

1. Tampa, Fla.-based Shriners Children's is seeking a director of donor stewardship.

2. Boston Medical Center is seeking a senior major gifts officer.

3. Seattle-based Swedish Health Services is seeking a philanthropy officer.

4. Boston-based Brigham and Women's Hospital is seeking a development officer-annual giving.

5. Wake Forest Baptist Health is seeking a community development officer of philanthropy in High Point, N.C.

6. New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health System is seeking a development officer of major gifts.

7. Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System is seeking a senior development officer.

8. Fort Worth, Texas-based JPS Health Network is seeking an annual giving officer.

9. Washington, D.C.-based Medstar Health is seeking a philanthropy officer.

10. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare is seeking a manager for philanthropy engagement.