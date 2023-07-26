WHO excludes weight loss drugs from essential medicines list

The World Health Organization decided to not add GLP-1 receptor agonists indicated for weight loss, such as Wegovy, to its 2023 essential medicines list, which includes about 500 drugs.

The WHO said in a July 26 executive summary it excluded GLP-1 weight loss medications because of "uncertain long-term clinical benefit and safety in this patient population.".

"Data are lacking on long term effectiveness, optimal duration of treatment, maintenance of weight reduction once the therapy is stopped and effect on other clinically important outcomes," such as hypertension or hyperglycaemia, the WHO said. "Long-term safety data are also lacking."

In the revised list, the organization added drugs for multiple sclerosis, numerous infectious diseases, bone cancer and heart disease.