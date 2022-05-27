White House launches 1st federally supported 'test-to-treat' site 

The Biden administration launched the first federally supported "test-to-treat" site in Rhode Island on May 26. 

"Federal reimbursement will now allow individuals who test positive for COVID-19 at the clinic to immediately receive an assessment from a medical provider and get oral antiviral treatments — if prescribed — all in one convenient location that serves some of the state’s highest-risk and hardest-hit populations," a news release from the White House said. 

The clinic also offers vaccinations. 

The administration plans to open federally-supported test-to-treat sites in New York and Illinois in "the coming weeks."

 

