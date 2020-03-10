Walgreens in the headlines: 6 updates

Since January, Walgreens has named a new president, settled a lawsuit claiming an employee impersonated a pharmacist and been accused of covering up information portraying the company in a negative light.

Six Walgreens updates as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:

Walgreens expanded its partnership with delivery service company Postmates to allow it to deliver over the counter drugs and other Walgreens products to 13 more cities.

2. Walgreens told consultants to erase mention of pharmacists complaints, review finds

Walgreens executives told consultants to remove information portraying the company in a negative light from a presentation given to an internal Walgreens team.

3. Walgreens names new president

Walgreens named Richard Ashworth, PharmD, a 28-year veteran of the company, as its new president.

4. Walgreens pays $7.5M to resolve claims an employee impersonated a pharmacist

Walgreens agreed to pay $7.5 million to California to settle a lawsuit claiming a Walgreens employee impersonated a pharmacist and illegally filled more than half a million prescriptions.

5. Walgreens CEO talks strategy, skips buyout speculation at annual meeting

Walgreens CEO Stefano Pessina told shareholders the company is focused on a cost management plan that will allow it to invest in partnerships and growth, but didn't address speculation on a deal to take the company private.

6. Walgreens, CVS demands led Ohio Medicaid to drop 272 pharmacies, state says

Both CVS and Walgreens demanded that the other be excluded from CareSource, Ohio's largest Medicaid provider, causing 272 pharmacies to be cut from the network.

