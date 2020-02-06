Walgreens names new president

Walgreens named Richard Ashworth, PharmD, a 28-year veteran of the company, as its new president.

The company said Feb. 5 that Dr. Ashworth will be responsible for developing the strategies and plans for all Walgreens operations.

Alex Gourlay, who had served as president since 2014, will focus on his role as co-COO of Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Dr. Ashworth previously served as president of operations and has served in a variety of leadership roles in his years at Walgreens. He is vice chairman of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores and will become chairman in April.

"Richard is a strong leader who grew up with the Walgreens brand and who has a great appreciation for its storied heritage. He truly understands our customers and is passionate about the role we play in their daily lives," said CEO Stefano Pessina.

Read the full news release here.

