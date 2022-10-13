Walgreens beats sales expectation in Q4: 3 notes

Walgreens Boots Alliance's fourth quarter ended better than expected, the company said Oct. 13, with its sales accumulating $132.7 billion in its 2022 fiscal year.

Here are three things to know from Walgreens' report:

1. Last year, Walgreens ended its 2021 fiscal year with operating income of $2.3 billion, compared to $1.4 billion in fiscal year 2022. The year-over-year decline is because of a $783 million trademarks and licenses charge in the U.K., a $683 million settlement with Florida about its opioid distribution, and a decrease in COVID-19 vaccinations.

2. In its fourth quarter, the healthcare business' sales fell 5.3 percent from 2021 as it earned $32.45 billion in the last three months. Its net loss from continuing operations was $415 million.

3. Walgreens' U.S. retail pharmacy sales fell 7.2 percent in the fourth quarter as the segment gained $26.7 billion in revenue.