Walgreens to pay $683M to settle Florida opioid suit 

Walgreens has agreed to pay Florida $683 million to resolve all claims related to the "distribution and dispensing of prescription opioid medications."

The suit alleged Walgreens dispensed more than 4.3 billion total opioid pills in Florida from May 2006 to June 2021 and that more than half of them showed indicators of fraud or addiction that the company should have noticed and addressed, according to NBC Miami.

The settlement amount includes $620 million to be paid out to the state over 18 years, as well as a one-time payment of $63 million for attorneys fees. The settlement does not include an admission of wrongdoing or liability by Walgreens, according to a May 4 news release from the company.

"As the largest pharmacy chain in the state, we remain focused on and committed to being part of the solution, and believe this resolution is in the best interest of all parties involved and the communities we serve across Florida," said Danielle Gray, executive vice president and global chief legal officer of Walgreens Boots Alliance. "Our pharmacists are dedicated healthcare professionals who live and work in the communities they serve, and play a critical role in providing education and resources to help combat opioid misuse and abuse."