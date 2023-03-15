US to fine drugmakers over price hikes for 27 meds

The Biden administration said March 15 it will fine pharmaceutical companies over 27 drug prices that rose faster than the inflation rate.

Pfizer led the pack with fines for five drugs, while the other companies had one to two products.

One of the provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed in August and hit pharma lobby groups hard, allows the federal government to hand drugmakers tax penalties if prices for their prescription drugs in Medicare Part B outpace the rate of inflation.

The drugs outlined by the White House may have lower coinsurances for Part B beneficiaries from April 1 to June 30, HHS said, with savings between $2 and $390 per dose.

Here are the 27 products and their drugmakers:

1. Abelcet (Leadiant Biosciences)

2. Akynzeo (Helsinn Therapeutics)

3. Atgam (Pfizer)

4. Aveed (Endo Pharmaceuticals)

5. Bicillin C-R (Pfizer)

6. Bicillin L-A (Pfizer)

7. Carnitor (Leadiant Biosciences)

8. Cytogam (Saol Therapeutics)

9. Elzonris (Stemline Therapeutics)

10. Fetroja (Shionogi & Co.)

11. Flebogamma DIF (Grifols)

12. Folotyn (Allos Therapeutics)

13. Fragmin (Pfizer)

14. Humira (AbbVie)

15. Leukine (Partner Therapeutics)

16. Minocin (Hovione)

17. Mircera (Roche)

18. Nipent (Pfizer)

19. Padcev (Agensys and Seagen)

20. Rybrevant (Johnson & Johnson)

21. Signifor LAR (Recordati)

22. Sylvant (EUSA Pharma)

23. Tecartus (Kite Pharma)

24. Winrho SDF (Cangene)

25. Xiaflex (Endo International)

26. Xipere (Clearside Biomedical)

27. Yescarta (Kite Pharma)