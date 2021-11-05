US nixes $628M vaccine manufacturing deal with Emergent

The U.S. terminated its $628 million COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing deal with Emergent BioSolutions, the Gaithersburg, Md.-based drugmaker said Nov. 4.

In March, workers at Emergent's Baltimore plant accidentally conflated the ingredients of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, ruining about 15 million doses and prompting a monthslong shutdown.

Emergent will relinquish about $180 million because of the deal's termination, according to company disclosures.

The drugmaker said it will continue working with Johnson & Johnson to produce its vaccine in Baltimore, as the deal between the drugmakers was not financed under the U.S. deal.

The Baltimore plant has not yet secured regulators' approval, but it has resumed manufacturing and the FDA has allowed about 100 million doses to be released for potential administration, according to The New York Times.