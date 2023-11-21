Uptake of RSV drugs spikes early

The fill rate of antibiotics for bacterial infections from respiratory syncytial virus surpassed the previous season's trend, indicating an unusually early RSV season.

In the 2022-23 viral season, the height of RSV infections began atypically early in October and November, and the 2023-24 season appears to be following the same path. Between Oct. 7 and Nov. 11, the fill rate of antibiotics increased from 1.04% to 1.51%, according to GoodRx. In early 2023, antibiotic fill rates peaked at 1.56% and 1.61%.

The percentages are the amount of oral solution antibiotic scripts over the total number of all fills in the same period.

In comparison, the uptake of COVID-19 and flu medications is following a path similar to past years, according to GoodRx's tracker.