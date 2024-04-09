Top PBMs by 2023 market share

Three pharmacy benefit managers accounted for nearly 80% of all prescription claims handled in 2023, according to an April 9 report from the Drug Channels Institute.

To compile the list, Drug Channels analyzed estimated total equivalent prescription claims managed across the industry in 2023. CVS Caremark, Express Scripts and OptumRX managed 79% of prescription claims last year, the same percentage as in 2022.

The largest PBMs by 2023 market share, according to Drug Channels:

CVS Caremark: 34%

Express Scripts: 23%

OptumRx (UnitedHealth): 22%

Humana Pharmacy Solutions: 7%

MedImpact Healthcare Systems: 5%

Prime Therapeutics: 3%

All other PBMs and cash pay: 6%



