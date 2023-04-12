Top 15 specialty pharmacies by 2022 revenue

Payer- and pharmacy benefit manager-owned specialty pharmacy chains displaced retail chains as the most lucrative specialty pharmacy businesses in 2022, according to Drug Channels.

CVS Health, Cigna and UnitedHealth Group accounted for 65 percent of prescription revenues from pharmacy-dispensed specialty drugs, the report found. The top 15 specialty pharmacies ranked by prescription sales include four independent pharmacies, which account for the largest category for accredited specialty pharmacies but face a cramped road among competitors.

Here are the top 15:

1. CVS Specialty (CVS Health) — $61.4 billion (28 percent market share)

2. Accredo/Freedom Fertility (Cigna/Evernorth/Express Scripts) — $50.9 billion (24 percent market share)

3. Other retail, mail, long-term care and specialty pharmacies — $38.6 billion (13 percent market share)

4. Optum Specialty Pharmacy (UnitedHealth Group/OptumRx) — $28.6 billion (5 percent market share)

5. CenterWell Specialty Pharmacy (Humana) — $5.4 billion (3 percent market share)

6. Kroger Specialty Pharmacy (Kroger) — $3.9 billion (2 percent market share)

7. Acaria Health (Centene/Envolve Health) — $2.7 billion (1 percent market share)

8. CarePathRx — $2.4 billion (1 percent market share)

9. PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy — $2.2 billion (1 percent market share)

10. Biologics/RxCrossroads (McKesson) — $2 billion (1 percent market share)

11. AHF Pharmacy (AIDS Healthcare Foundation) — $1.9 billion (1 percent market share)

12. SenderraRx — $1.7 billion (1 percent market share)

13. Walmart Specialty Pharmacy (Walmart) — $1.2 billion (1 percent market share)

14. Elixir Specialty (Rite Aid) — $900 million (0 percent market share)

15. Soleo Health — $700 million (0 percent market share)

Drug Channels estimated Walgreens' specialty revenues fell 40 percent because of "significant revenue and customer losses during 2022, due to the dissolution of the company's joint venture with Prime Therapeutics."