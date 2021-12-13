10 of the largest pharma companies, ranked by 2020 revenue

Listen
In 2020, Johnson & Johnson brought in nearly $83 billion in revenue, according to data from Yahoo Finance, making it one of the top revenue-producing pharmaceutical companies.
Here are the top 10 pharmaceutical companies, ranked by revenue:
1. Johnson & Johnson:- $82.6 billion
2. Roche: $58.3 billion
3. Novartis: $49.9 billion
4. Merck: $48 billion
5. AbbVie: $45.8 billion
6. Bristol-Myers Squibb: $42.5 billion
7. Sanofi: $42.3 billion
8. Pfizer: $41.9 billion
9. GlaxoSmithKline: $34 billion
10. AstraZeneca: $26.6 billion