States ranked by booster rates

Vermont has the highest rate of fully vaccinated people getting boosters, according to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.
The CDC's data tracker compiles data from healthcare facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of people in each state who have received COVID-19 boosters. The numbers reported by the CDC may vary from the numbers published on individual states' public health websites, as there may be reporting lags between the states and the CDC.
As of Dec. 19, 60,155,573 Americans had received a booster, or 29.5 percent of the country's fully vaccinated population, according to the CDC's data.
Here are the states and Washington, D.C., ranked by the percentage of their fully vaccinated residents who have received a booster:
1. Vermont: 44.9 percent
2. Minnesota: 42.6 percent
3. Wisconsin: 40.3 percent
4. Iowa: 39.9 percent
5. Maine: 38.9 percent
6. Michigan: 37.9 percent
7. Montana: 37 percent
8. Colorado: 36.8 percent
9. Ohio: 36.6 percent
10. Rhode Island: 36.5 percent
11. Nebraska: 36.2 percent
12. New Mexico: 36 percent
13. Idaho: 35.8 percent
14. Oregon: 34.4 percent
15. Illinois: 34 percent
15. North Dakota: 34 percent
17. Connecticut: 33.8 percent
18. Massachusetts: 33.5 percent
19. Maryland: 33.3 percent
19. Wyoming: 33.3 percent
21. Washington: 33 percent
22. Kentucky: 32.3 percent
23. Virginia: 32.2 percent
24. Alaska: 32 percent
25. Indiana: 31.6 percent
26. Tennessee: 31.3 percent
27. Delaware: 31.2 percent
28. South Dakota: 31.1 percent
29. Missouri: 30.9 percent
30. Kansas: 30.2 percent
31. New Jersey: 29.7 percent
32. California: 29.2 percent
33. New York: 28.1 percent
34. Florida: 28 percent
35. South Carolina: 28 percent
36. Arkansas: 27.7 percent
37. Louisiana: 27.2 percent
38. Arizona: 27 percent
38. Oklahoma: 27 percent
40. Utah: 26.2 percent
41. Nevada: 25.8 percent
42. Texas: 24.8 percent
43. Mississippi: 24.7 percent
44. Alabama: 24.4 percent
45. Georgia: 24.1 percent
46. District of Columbia: 23.5 percent
47. Pennsylvania: 21.3 percent
48. North Carolina: 18.2 percent
49. West Virginia: 18.1 percent
50. Hawaii: 16.9 percent
51. New Hampshire: 9.8 percent