States ranked by booster rates

Vermont has the highest rate of fully vaccinated people getting boosters, according to the CDC's COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration data tracker.

The CDC's data tracker compiles data from healthcare facilities and public health authorities. It updates daily to report the total number of people in each state who have received COVID-19 boosters. The numbers reported by the CDC may vary from the numbers published on individual states' public health websites, as there may be reporting lags between the states and the CDC.

As of Dec. 19, 60,155,573 Americans had received a booster, or 29.5 percent of the country's fully vaccinated population, according to the CDC's data.

Here are the states and Washington, D.C., ranked by the percentage of their fully vaccinated residents who have received a booster:

1. Vermont: 44.9 percent

2. Minnesota: 42.6 percent

3. Wisconsin: 40.3 percent

4. Iowa: 39.9 percent

5. Maine: 38.9 percent

6. Michigan: 37.9 percent

7. Montana: 37 percent

8. Colorado: 36.8 percent

9. Ohio: 36.6 percent

10. Rhode Island: 36.5 percent

11. Nebraska: 36.2 percent

12. New Mexico: 36 percent

13. Idaho: 35.8 percent

14. Oregon: 34.4 percent

15. Illinois: 34 percent

15. North Dakota: 34 percent

17. Connecticut: 33.8 percent

18. Massachusetts: 33.5 percent

19. Maryland: 33.3 percent

19. Wyoming: 33.3 percent

21. Washington: 33 percent

22. Kentucky: 32.3 percent

23. Virginia: 32.2 percent

24. Alaska: 32 percent

25. Indiana: 31.6 percent

26. Tennessee: 31.3 percent

27. Delaware: 31.2 percent

28. South Dakota: 31.1 percent

29. Missouri: 30.9 percent

30. Kansas: 30.2 percent

31. New Jersey: 29.7 percent

32. California: 29.2 percent

33. New York: 28.1 percent

34. Florida: 28 percent

35. South Carolina: 28 percent

36. Arkansas: 27.7 percent

37. Louisiana: 27.2 percent

38. Arizona: 27 percent

38. Oklahoma: 27 percent

40. Utah: 26.2 percent

41. Nevada: 25.8 percent

42. Texas: 24.8 percent

43. Mississippi: 24.7 percent

44. Alabama: 24.4 percent

45. Georgia: 24.1 percent

46. District of Columbia: 23.5 percent

47. Pennsylvania: 21.3 percent

48. North Carolina: 18.2 percent

49. West Virginia: 18.1 percent

50. Hawaii: 16.9 percent

51. New Hampshire: 9.8 percent