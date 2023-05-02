Seizure medication gabapentin in shortage

Some gabapentin oral solutions, a medication for seizures, restless legs syndrome and shingles, are currently in shortage, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Three products of the anticonvulsant are on back order from Acella Pharmaceuticals, and there is no expected resupply date. Mylan and Amneal Pharmaceuticals told ASHP their supply of gabapentin 250 milligram/5 milliliter oral solutions is available.

In its post, the ASHP clarified "gabapentin capsules are not affected by this shortage."

As of May 2, the FDA has not reported a shortage of gabapentin.