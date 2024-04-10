RSV vaccine is safe for young, middle-aged adults: Pfizer

The U.S. might soon see an approved respiratory syncytial virus vaccine for adults younger than 60.

On April 9, Pfizer said it found promising results for Abrysvo, its RSV vaccine the FDA approved in May 2023 for adults 60 and older. Abrysvo was well-tolerated and safe in a phase 3 study of adults aged between 18 and 49, the drugmaker said, adding that co-primary immunogenicity endpoints and primary safety endpoints were met in the trial.

Pfizer did not quantify the efficacy results, but the company said it plans to seek regulatory approval for the age group.

The other approved RSV vaccine, GSK's Arexvy, is indicated for patients 60 and older.