RSV, pneumonia drug falls into shortage

There is not enough supply for usual ordering of ribavirin inhalation solutions, a drug for severe pediatric pneumonia cases caused by respiratory syncytial virus, according to a May 23 post from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

Bausch Health has one solution on long-term back order and another discontinued in October, Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA has one solution with a short expiration backordered, and Cameron Pharmaceuticals could not provide information to the ASHP.

Zydus said it expects resupply to happen in the second half of 2023, and Bausch said it could not predict a release date.