Philadelphia hospital taps pharmacy director

Paige Twenter -

Philadelphia-based Fox Chase Cancer Center named Dapo Amosu, PharmD, as its senior pharmacy director. 

Before joining Fox Chase in early August, Dr. Amosu led pharmacy operations at Beebe Healthcare's South Coastal Cancer Center in Frankford, Del., and Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach, Del.

In addition to directing pharmacy services at the cancer center, he will also be a pharmacy leader at Temple University Hospital and Temple Health's Chestnut Hill Hospital, according to a news release from Fox Chase. 

