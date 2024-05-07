Pharmacists now in AFib conversations: American Heart Association

Pharmacists are not often consulted in decision-making conversations about atrial fibrillation patients, the American Heart Association said, so the organization is working to engage pharmacists in AFib care.

Atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heart rhythm, is estimated to affect more than 12 million U.S. adults by 2030. To improve care for the heart condition, the AHA and Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer alliance are rolling out an AFib initiative in phases. The latest phase focuses on pharmacists, "an important but underrepresented voice in AFib care," the AHA said April 23.

The initiative, which runs through June 2025, will host pharmacists in a roundtable event to find gaps and opportunities in AFib care. The findings will then be shared with thousands of hospitals and outpatient clinics in the U.S.