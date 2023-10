Pfizer is shuttering its location in Gladstone, N.J., and the company is offering to relocate the current employees.

The closure of the site, called Peapack, will happen by Feb. 12, according to a WARN notice recently filed in the state.

Most of the 791 workers will be reassigned to the drugmaker's headquarters in New York City, and a few will join Pfizer's site in Parsippany, N.J., a spokesperson told Becker's Oct. 31. In 2021, the company publicized its plans to sell the campus.