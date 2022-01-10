Pfizer's omicron vaccine will be ready in March, CEO says

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine designed to target omicron will be ready in March, Albert Bourla, PhD, the drugmaker's CEO, told CNBC on Jan. 10.

Pfizer has already begun manufacturing omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Bourla said.



Dr. Bourla said the vaccine will target other variants. He also told CNBC it is not certain whether an omicron vaccine is necessary or how it will be administered, but Pfizer is producing doses because some countries want the vaccine available as soon as possible.