Pfizer CEO explains COVID-19 vaccine price

In a Nov. 1 earnings call, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said "people wouldn't see the difference" with the tentative commercial price for its COVID-19 vaccine, which hovers between $110 and $130 per dose, because the vaccine-maker plans for no copays.

Since 2020, the government has covered COVID-19 vaccine costs, but pharmaceutical companies are preparing for the inevitable switch to selling the vaccines commercially once federal funds run dry — which could happen in early 2023.

Under its first contract, the government paid Pfizer $19.50 per dose, and for the most recent deal this summer, that number rose to about $30.50 per dose.

In late October, a Pfizer spokesperson said the company was considering selling its COVID-19 vaccine in single doses instead of multi-dose vials, which is part of the reason for the price bump.

The drugmaker is still negotiating the vaccine's commercial price with insurance companies.