PBMs ranked by market share: CVS Caremark is No. 1

Three companies dominate the pharmacy benefit manager market, accounting for 79 percent of all prescription claims in 2020, according to data from Health Industries Research Companies, an independent, non-partisan market research firm.

To assess market share, HIRC used self-reported data from 29 pharmacy benefit manager leaders collected in December 2020 and January 2021.

A breakdown of PBM market share, by total adjusted prescription claims managed in 2020:

1. CVS Caremark: 34 percent

2. Express Scripts: 24 percent

3. OptumRx (UnitedHealth): 21 percent

4. Humana Pharmacy Solutions: 8 percent

5. Prime Therapeutics: 6 percent

6. MedImpact Healthcare Systems: 5 percent

7. All other PBMs: 3 percent