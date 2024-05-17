Ochsner opens 'spa-like' infusion pharmacy

Ochsner Baton Rouge (La.) has opened a new outpatient and home infusion pharmacy for chronic, specialty and acute home infusion therapies.

At the facility, pharmacists will work with patients' providers to customize treatment plans and offer palliative care to patients with chronic illnesses, according to a May 15 news release from New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

"Each of its six patient rooms offers a spa-like environment, providing patient care in a peaceful, supportive setting that promotes healing," the release said.