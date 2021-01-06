New Ohio law protects 340B hospitals from extra PBM charges

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Jan. 6 signed a bill into law that prevents pharmacy benefit managers from imposing additional charges on hospitals that qualify for the federal 340B drug discount program, cleveland.com reported.

The new measure protects 340B hospitals, which receive prescription medication at reduced prices, from having to pay additional fees brought about by pharmacy benefit managers, as well as bans them from decreasing reimbursements on the discounted drugs.

Supporters of the measure believe it helps safety net healthcare providers keep their doors open amid growing financial strain, according to cleveland.com.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS names first chief customer officer

AmerisourceBergen to buy Walgreens' Alliance Healthcare for $6.5B

Up to 6,000 pharmacies could begin giving COVID-19 vaccines in 2 weeks, HHS official says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.