New Alzheimer's drug lacks a 'net health benefit,' ICER says

The Institute for Clinical and Economic Review found lecanemab, Eisai and Biogen's recently approved Alzheimer's drug, failed to "demonstrate a net health benefit" when compared to supportive care for adults with early Alzheimer's disease.

Lecanemab's list price is $26,500 per year, and the ICER said its health-benefit price benchmark is between $8,900 and $21,500 per year. Of the 15 panelists part of the decision, all said the current price shows a "low" long-term value, according to a report released April 17.

The FDA approved the drug in early January, but CMS refused to adjust its Aduhelm-era coverage plan, setting a more strained market for the treatment.

In a phase 3 trial, the anti-amyloid drug slowed cognitive decline by 27 percent in a global study of 1,795 people with mild cognitive impairment or mild Alzheimer's disease. However, the ICER said the drug costs 19 percent to 66 percent higher than its benefit.