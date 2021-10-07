More people now getting boosters than first doses of COVID-19 shots, CDC finds

More people are now getting COVID-19 booster shots each day than the number of people receiving a first dose of the vaccine, CDC data shows.

As of Oct. 6, an average of 384,963 booster shots are being administered daily in the U.S., and an average of 281,303 people are getting a first dose each day. About 292,927 people are becoming fully vaccinated daily, according to the CDC data.

As of Oct. 6, a total of 6,372,007 boosters have been administered. Additionally, 65.1 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten at least one dose of a vaccine, and 56.1 percent have been fully vaccinated.

"This wave is receding, but unless we get the nearly 70 million unvaccinated Americans vaccinated, we are at risk for future waves," Tom Frieden, MD, former head of the CDC, told CNN.

The number of people eligible for a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may soon increase, as Pfizer applied Oct. 7 for FDA authorization for the shot in children ages 5-11.