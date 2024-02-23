Moderna expects approval of 2nd RSV shot in 1st half of 2024

Pharmaceutical giant Moderna said it anticipates initial regulatory approvals of its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine will come in the first half of 2024, according to its Q4 earnings update published Feb. 22.

"Moderna is well-prepared for the launch of its second respiratory vaccine, which will build upon the success of its commercial efforts in the fall COVID-19 market," the company wrote.

Its second vaccine will be the "only pre-filled syringe" vaccine once it launches, which the drugmakers says will save pharmacists and clinicians time.

The FDA is expected to respond to Moderna's RSV Biologics License Application by May 12. From there, if approved, it will move forward to the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to be reviewed at its June meeting.