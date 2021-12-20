Moderna: Early data shows booster works against omicron

Preliminary data suggests a booster dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine increases antibody levels against the omicron variant more than its initial two-dose series alone, the drugmaker said Dec. 20.

Moderna's booster is administered as a 50-microgram dose. The drugmaker said the 50-microgram booster increased antibody levels 37-fold, and a 100-microgram booster dose increased antibody levels 83-fold.

As omicron continues to spread rapidly, Moderna said its first priority is to continue producing booster shots of its original vaccine. The drugmaker said it will also continue to develop an omicron-specific booster and expects to begin clinical trials in early 2022.

On Dec. 8, Pfizer said preliminary data showed people who received its booster saw neutralization against the omicron variant similar to whatits two-dose series provided against the original coronavirus strain.