Medical groups urge FDA to add miscarriage management to abortion pill label

More than 40 organizations asked the FDA to amend the label on mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortion, to add miscarriage management to its drug approval label.

The groups behind the petition include the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, SisterReach, Physicians for Reproductive Health and the Expanding Medication Abortion Access Project. To clear access to the FDA-approved medication, the petition asks the FDA to submit a Supplemental New Drug Application or "eliminate or modify mifepristone's Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy so that it is not unduly burdensome for that use."

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, access to mifepristone waned as pharmacies and health systems scrambled to understand new laws. As a result of the landmark decision, in some states, CVS policy requires workers to confirm a patient's mifepristone prescription is not intended for abortion.