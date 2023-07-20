Massachusetts Medical Society supports over-the-counter birth control

The Massachusetts Medical Society and its Committee on Maternal and Perinatal Welfare voiced their support of the FDA's decision to permit sales of over-the-counter progestin-only birth control, according to a July 18 news release.

The medical society pointed to "myriad evidence of the safety and efficacy of the medication in preventing unintended pregnancies" in announcing its support, noting the agency is taking important steps to make sure women are able to access and use contraception.

"Healthcare is a basic human right and that right includes access to critical reproductive health care services like contraception," the release said.

The Massachusetts Medical Society said it is committed to working with "engaged stakeholders" to make sure OTC birth control is affordable and widely available.





