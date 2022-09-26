Mark Cuban's pharmacy on track to make profit in 2023

Mark Cuban's pharmacy, Cost Plus Drugs, is expected to be profitable in 2023, Forbes reported Sept. 26.

Mr. Cuban says the company has more than a million customers with roughly a 10 percent growth rate each week. Although no official revenue reports have been released, Forbes estimates Cost Plus has made at least $25 million in sales during the first nine months.

Cost Plus is expected to manufacture its own medications in a $11 million manufacturing facility in Dallas. The facility is expected to open in November and is an all-robotic plant designed to produce any drugs the company cannot source from other manufactures.