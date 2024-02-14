Mark Cuban drug company unveils new offering for hospitals

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. now offers critical drugs in shortage to healthcare providers.

Healthcare companies can register for the drug company's new "marketplace," which stocks key medications in short supply, according to a Feb. 14 post on X. The portfolio includes amoxicillin-potassium clavulanate, cefdinir, etoposide, capecitabine, irbesartan and budesonide inhalation.

Mr. Cuban has previously indicated a focus on injectables that often fall into shortage. The company is still building its $11 million drug manufacturing plant in Dallas, which is expected to also ease shortages.