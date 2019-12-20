Lannett recalls contaminated seizure treatment

Lannett Company, a Philadelphia-based drugmaker, is recalling two lots of its seizure treatment after discovering bacterial contamination.

Levetiracetam Oral Solution is designed to treat seizures in patients over a month old. It was found to contain the bacteria Bacillus subtilis.

Though the bacteria has a low chance of causing infection, it has been shown to cause serious systemic infections. The likelihood of infection depends on the degree of contamination, dose and duration of the treatment and the patient's underlying conditions. Immunocompromised patients have a higher risk of severe infections.

Lannett said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The affected drugs were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and distributors. Consumers should contact their pharmacies to return the product

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Novartis plans giveaway of world's most expensive drug

Albertsons launches 1- to 2-hour prescription deliveries

Smart Pharmacy lays off most of workforce

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.