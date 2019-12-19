Albertsons launches 1- to 2-hour prescription deliveries

Albertsons pharmacies are now offering prescription delivery in as little as one to two hours at some of its pharmacies in Louisiana, Texas and Washington D.C.

Patients can call their local Albertsons pharmacy to request and set up deliveries for both prescription and over-the-counter drugs. If their pharmacy has an app, delivery can also be set up through it.

Albertsons partnered with ScriptDrop, a prescription delivery company, to offer the service, and the drugs are delivered by HIPAA-compliant drivers trained to deliver prescriptions while protecting private patient information.

Drivers also use an app that tracks their progress and sends patients live text updates on the status of their delivery.

The service is available at Safeway pharmacies in San Jose, Calif., and Washington D.C.; Albertsons pharmacies in Louisiana; Randalls pharmacies in Austin and Houston, Texas; and Albertsons and Tom Thumb pharmacies in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Albertsons plans to add the service to more of its pharmacies in 2020.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

US sues CVS, accused of illegally dispensing drugs through Omnicare

Lawmakers expand definition of biologics in year-end spending bill

Purdue Pharma cuts ties with PhRMA

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2019. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.