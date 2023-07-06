Keck Medicine taps chief pharmacy officer

Keck Medicine of USC, based in Los Angeles, promoted Krist Azizian, PharmD, to fill the systemwide role of chief pharmacy officer.

Dr. Azizian will continue in his almost 12-year role as chief pharmacy officer of Keck Hospital of USC and USC Norris Cancer Hospital as he takes the helm of leading pharmacy work at the system's two other hospitals — Glendale, Calif.-based USC Verdugo Hills Hospital and USC Arcadia (Calif.) Hospital — and more than 100 clinics, a spokesperson told Becker's.

The system is tacking "interim" on to his chief regional oncology officer position as it searches for a replacement.

His new role began June 29.