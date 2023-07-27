Kaiser Permanente mail-order pharmacy ranks No. 1 in customer satisfaction: JD Power

Kaiser Permanente Pharmacy ranked No. 1 for customer satisfaction among mail-order pharmacies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Pharmacy Study.

The study is based on responses gathered from 12,396 pharmacy customers between August 2022 and May 2023.

Amazon's PillPack was ranked No. 2, and Express Scripts Pharmacy earned the No. 3 spot.

J.D. Power found overall satisfaction in mail-order pharmacies increased since 2022, but customer loyalty saw a decline attributed to a lack of personal connections between pharmacy workers and patients.

About 18 percent of mail-order customers said they "definitely will" or "probably will" switch pharmacies in the next 12 months, up from 14 percent in 2022.

For brick-and-mortar pharmacy chains, the top three were Good Neighbor Pharmacy, Health Mart and Rite Aid Pharmacy.