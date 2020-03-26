India bans exports of potential COVID-19 drug

India has banned exports of an anti-malaria drug that was touted by President Donald Trump as a "game changer" in the fight against COVID-19, according to Stat.

India's Directorate General of Foreign Trade prohibited the drug, hydroxychloroquine, from being shipped outside of the country.

There are exceptions to the ban for companies that must fulfill existing contracts and on "humanitarian" grounds that will be considered and approved on a case-by-case basis, according to the report.

The decision comes after scientists said the drug may have the potential to combat COVID-19. The drug is also involved in a large multicountry study announced last week by the World Health Organization.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS Health recruiting 50,000 workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

69 experimental COVID-19 drugs, treatments identified

Physicians found hoarding experimental COVID-19 treatments for relatives, report says

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.