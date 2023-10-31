Hospitals are searching for more pharmacists this year

Compared to 2022, there is a 15% higher demand for hospital pharmacists so far in 2023, according to a recent report from the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy.

Every three months, the AACP releases a pharmacy demand report, which tracks job postings for pharmacists across multiple work environments, such as retail locations and hospitals, and various specialties, such as clinical pharmacists, directors and pharmacy technicians.

If the last three months of 2023 follow the demand trends for hospital pharmacists, there will be 7,119 different job postings for the role. This equals a 15% increase from 2022's total of 6,166.

Open positions for pharmacy directors and pharmacy techs — which are not divided between work environments — are more slim this year compared to last. In 2022, 4,482 pharmacy director job postings were published, but from January through September, the AACP tracked 3,044. If this rate continues, there will be 3,805 by the year's end, or a 15% decrease.

For pharmacy techs, the fall in demand is similar, with a 15% decrease. Last year, there were 164,320 pharmacy technician job postings, and predictions show 2023 will cap off at 139,754.