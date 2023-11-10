Health systems plunge into home infusion service lines

Despite financial headwinds, the healthcare industry is plugging money and resources into home infusion service lines, according to Provident Healthcare Partners.

Provident, an investment banking firm, recently released a third-quarter report detailing merger and acquisition activity across the healthcare IT, behavioral health, pharmacy and post-acute care industry sectors. For pharma, home infusion service lines saw growth amid the rising wave of attention toward home-based care.

Among hospital pharmacy services, ambulatory infusion projects are more mature than home infusion ones, according to McKinsey, but the latter is an emerging frontier. Home infusion offers convenience, cost-effectiveness, better outcomes and higher safety standards, Provident's report said.

The healthcare investment firm said it expects deal flow to "remain resilient as healthcare systems continue to invest in home and community-based infusion and pharmacy service lines."