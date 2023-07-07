Hawaii hospital invests $2.3M into pharmacy expansion

Kealakekua, Hawaii-based Kona Community Hospital hosted a groundbreaking for its pharmacy expansion project, which cost $2.3 million and includes a clean room suite, Big Island Now reported July 6.

Kona's pharmacy currently has a compounding area, but because the air circulates from the ground to the ceiling, the hospital can only store mixtures for 12 hours. A new clean room suite with the correct air flow will help reduce waste, Missy Elliott, PharmD, the hospital's pharmacy director, told the news outlet.

The pharmacy expansion, planned for the back of the hospital, is expected to be open in late 2024.