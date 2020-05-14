Former GlaxoSmithKline exec reportedly in line to be White House 'therapeutics czar'

The former head of GlaxoSmithKline's vaccine division, Moncef Slaoui, PhD, will serve as the government's therapeutics czar, a role designed to help speed the development of potential COVID-19 vaccines, Politico reported.

Dr. Slaoui left GlaxoSmithKline in 2017 and has worked as a venture capitalist since. In his role as therapeutics czar, he will help coordinate the development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

The position is part of a program the White House calls Operation Warp Speed, designed to drastically cut the time needed to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Slaoui also sits on the board of Moderna, a drugmaker developing a COVID-19 vaccine, Politico reported. His role as therapeutics czar will be split between HHS and the U.S. Defense Department.

