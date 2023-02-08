Following AbbVie's steps, Teva leaves PhRMA

About two months after AbbVie departed from the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, Teva Pharmaceuticals followed suit.

"Teva has decided not to renew its membership with PhRMA in 2023," PhRMA spokesperson Brian Newell told Becker's. "Our organization will remain focused on fighting for solutions that lower costs for patients at the pharmacy and protect the development of new cures and treatments."

In response to questions about its exit, a Teva spokesperson told Becker's the Israel-based company "annually review[s] effectiveness and value of engagements, consultants and memberships to ensure our investments are properly seated."