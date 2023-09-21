Florida system invests in medication adherence

Baptist Health South Florida is partnering with EveryDose, a digital health company, to digitize medication adherence processes.

The partnership will provide Baptist with "easy-to-use medication management technology while enabling clinicians to view actionable medication adherence data in a seamless, EHR-integrated workflow," the Coral Gables, Fla.-based system said in a Sept. 20 news release.

Madeline Camejo, PharmD, vice president and chief pharmacy officer of the 12-hospital system, said the EveryDose technology allows clinicians to swiftly act on medication adherence issues.